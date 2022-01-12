WhatsApp will make it easier to find unread chats, even if they are not on the agenda

As the years go by, the need for WhatsApp has an efficient search engine that allows us to find any message that we have sent or received over time. And for this, the search tools must be refined more than they are right now, especially when the company itself wants the app of messaging to become a first-rate sales platform.

WhatsApp Business also has the characteristic that those companies and businesses that use it they will come into contact with a multitude of users that, in most cases, they will not have saved in their agenda, so it is much more important to have such a criterion to reach those conversations that, suddenly, have become relevant for the sake of a potential request.

New filters for companies

What WABetaInfo colleagues have found in the beta versions for iPhone is a series of new criteria when choosing chats in which we want to find a message that they have sent us, be it text, an image, a video or a voice note, or an attachment. In this way, much more is filtered and thus we fine-tune the possibilities of finding what we want in less time.







New search criteria on iPhone. WABetaInfo

As you can see in the screenshot that you have just above, what WhatsApp Business does is add three filters to find any content within chats that belong to users in the agenda, that we do not have a specific contact registered and even that are still unread. All, with the idea that we do not miss an important question to answer to a potential client who wants to buy a product from us that we offer.

Although this capture has been seen in the Business version of WhatsApp, it makes perfect sense that these news also end up within the search engine of the app that billions of people use every day. After all, there are countless chats that over time, and as we go Cleaning our agenda, they remain as conversations without assigned contact and only appear as a phone number that we do not know how to recognize at first glance. Another thing is the moment in which from Facebook they decide to incorporate this novelty to WhatsApp that we carry daily in our smartphones. In this case, it will be time to wait.