WhatsApp is developing a new dynamic that will make it easier to export our photos and chats.

Yes, WhatsApp will offer another way to save our backups, beyond Google Drive. We tell you what this new function in development is about.

WhatsApp will make it easier to manage your backups

In one of the latest betas of WhatsApp for Android, a new dynamic is being tested so that users have more control over the backup copies of their photos and chats.

As mentioned in WABetaInfo, a new option is added in the “Backup” configuration of the app, which will allow us to export our WhatsApp backup from Google Drive. With the backup, which is referred to with this new function, chats, videos, images and other shared files are included.

So if you want to free up Google Drive space or choose another service to save your WhatsApp backup, you can do it without problems and without the need to use weird tricks. From the same app you can start the process of exporting the Google Drive backup to reach any online service, download it to your computer, transfer it to the SD card or save it on an external drive.

And of course, it will be a way to start from scratch with your WhatsApp, but without losing any data from your WhatsApp history, since you will have it in the saved backup. A dynamic that adds to the option that we already know to save our chats and multimedia content in our Google Drive account.

At the moment, WhatsApp has not mentioned any details about this new feature, so we will have to wait to see how it works. Perhaps it’s combined with some of the backup features we’re familiar with, or it’s a new alternative that drops into the app’s settings.