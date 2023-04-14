WhatsApp will make accounts more secure and this is what it prepares to achieve it

- Advertisement -

Security is an essential element in messaging applications, which is mainly due to the fact that a lot of information (which can be potentially sensitive) is shared. Therefore, the ideal is that companies dedicated to this type of software, it is important that they constantly advance in this section. Well, three new options that WhatsApp is working on have become known. This development already has possibilities such as the end-to-end encryption of information, or the possibility of adding the fingerprint as a gateway to access the use of the app. But what is desired since WhatsApp offers more options to protect what is shared with other users as much as possible, whether in an individual or group chat. And, the truth is that this is good news so that you can be as calm as possible before the prying eyes of third parties. The news that WhatsApp is preparing What has been known is not a leak that has been seen in some section of the test application of the application that is currently owned by Meta. It has been the company itself who has published what is close to being a reality in the security section, so what we leave you in a list is completely official: Device verification: malware is one of the biggest threats to the privacy and security of people today, since it is possible that he could control your phone without your knowledge -and use your WhatsApp to send unwanted messages-. To prevent this from happening to you, new verification options will be added that authenticate your account (without you having to do anything) and protect you from danger. Thus, you can continue using WhatsApp safely and without having to leave anything halfway. For more technical details, please refer to this page. Automatic security codes: Knowing that you are talking to the right people, the security code verification tool has been used. Now intended to make this much easier, a security feature is implemented based on what is called ‘Password Transparency’, which allows you to automatically check if you are using a connection on WhatsApp. Therefore, when you use the encryption tab, you will be able to immediately check if your conversation is private. For more information, click on this link. Account protection: in the event that you want to change the account you use from WhatsApp to another device, the company will seek to ensure that it is really you. Therefore, it will now ask you to confirm that you want to perform this action on your old device to add additional security control to the existing ones. In this way, you will receive an alert if there is an attempt to transfer your account without your knowledge and, therefore, you can stop everything. >