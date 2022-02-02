Search here...
WhatsApp will limit backup to Google Drive

WhatsApp will no longer have a copy with unlimited space on Google Drive, a possibility that has been active since 2018 and that allowed stored copies of chats not to take up storage space in the Cloud.

WhatsApp chats will have a maximum storage limit in the Cloud

But that option now disappears after the decay of the agreement between Google and Facebook (owner of WhatsApp, parent company currently called Meta), after which WhatsApp will establish a maximum storage limit in the Cloud.

Interestingly, Google Drive offers a maximum storage space of 15 Gb for free, which contrasts with the possibility of unlimited virtual storage space for WhatsApp chats.

The storage space limitation has been discovered in text strings from an upcoming WhatsApp update regarding a warning message that the app would show to the user when the maximum storage space limit is exceeded.

At the moment, the information regarding where that maximum storage space limit will be in the Cloud is not known, although some rumors suggest that it could be 2 Gb. Additionally, and according to information also from those text strings located in the code of the app, the user would be offered the possibility to select which content of the application to store in that backup and which other content to leave out.

This would allow, for example, easily discard videos, documents or audiosfiles that tend to be larger and take up more storage space both on the device itself and on the virtual hard drive.

To check the amount of space occupied by the WhatsApp backup, just follow the path Settings-Chats-Backup, where the amount of memory occupied will appear.

