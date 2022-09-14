WhatsApp will let you restore backups that are not in the cloud

- Advertisement -

Something that many users do not like is the little control they have over the backup copies that are made of messages and content on . The main reason is that the information is stored in Drive or i , and this is an impediment for many who want to manage it personally. Well, the company continues to take steps to change this. At the beginning of summer it became known that WhatsApp was working on offering the possibility of making backup copies locally. This is the answer that many users were looking for, since in this way they can have much greater control over what is saved in the application (and even gives the possibility of storing the information on storage devices such as memory cards to move information from one place to another). All a success. New data from WhatsApp These have to do with what can be done with the information in question. Thus, an image has been published in which you can see that the app will offer the possibility of restoring a local backup. Therefore, what was known a while ago makes perfect sense to the world and WhatsApp is going to give users absolute control so that they are the ones who decide what data they want to (since, it seems quite clear, that can be kept both in the cloud and in the terminal storage). In this way, if you buy a new terminal and have made a local backup, you can take it to the new smartphone and, when running WhatsApp -as can be seen in the previous image-, you can choose to restore it information from this place. Ideal for not having problems accessing the Internet (since it will not be necessary) and, even, you will not be able to lose anything on devices that do not have Google services, but do have Android, such as those from Huawei. By the way, it remains to be seen if the process can only be carried out when installing the new messaging application or, failing that, if it is allowed to restore a local backup at the time you decide. This would be a big step, but unlikely due to the complexity of developing this solution. Testing phase has started This is important as it seems that a small number of users have already started using local backup for WhatsApp. This means that it is not very far from being an option in the test version that exists and, therefore, the arrival for everyone is not particularly far from taking place. But, yes, the normal thing is that it is in the year 2023, possibly at the beginning. >