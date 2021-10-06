WhatsApp will let you hide your profile picture from some of your contacts

Last month we learned that WhatsApp was working on expanding its privacy features, moving the “My contacts except” setting to more sections. First we saw how the last connection time would arrive, and now it is also on the way to the configuration of profile picture privacy.

This setting is still in testing – it is not yet accessible to users – but it has been spotted by WaBetaInfo within the application code. With this setting it will be possible hide your profile picture from some of your contacts, without having to delete them from your contacts or block them.

More privacy for WhatsApp

When it comes to privacy options, WhatsApp includes the basics. The last connection time, the profile picture and the info can be visible to choose between three settings: Everyone, my contacts or no one. Within my contacts, there is no distinction.

In practice, this does not give you much control over who can see the information, since either you opt for the extremes of all or no one or get into it and remove all your contacts from your mobile. Now WhatsApp is working on giving you more control, by expanding the setting My contacts, except …, which until now was present only in the privacy of the states.

According to WaBetaInfo, this setting will arrive at the time of last connection, profile picture and info. We have already seen how it would be in the first two, and then it will probably be the turn of the info. At the moment there is no indication that the adjustment will be introduced Just share with, which is present in the privacy of the states.

With this setting it will be possible selectively hide yourself from some of your contacts, without having to delete them from your list. Of course, we still do not know how long it will take for these settings to be active for users.

Via | WaBetaInfo