WhatsApp will let you edit sent messages on Android soon

has released a new update for through the Google Play Beta program, bringing the 2.22.20.12. Although it does not bring news, an analysis of its code showed that the company continues to develop a functionality to edit sent , something very requested by users.

It is not new that WhatsApp users ask the company to insert a function to edit sent messages, something that has been present in Telegram for a long time. Apparently, she heard the requests.

Previously, it was revealed that the company was working on the development of the function and began testing it on WhatsApp Desktop. The update 2.22.20.12 for Android revealed that WhatsApp is continuing to work on the feature and it shouldn't be long before testing begins.

WhatsApp is working on the process of getting the app to update the message with its edited version, indicating that development is continuing. If you are using an old version of the application, you will need to update it to the newest build to be able to see the edited message.

As mentioned earlier, WhatsApp will also put a time limit on editing the message and it will work similarly to deleting messages. Unfortunately, the length of this period has not been revealed.

The functionality to edit messages is not available in the beta version as it is still under development and there is no release date. With the testing phase starting soon, it won’t be long before the feature is released in the stable version.