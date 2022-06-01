WhatsApp will let you edit a message after sending it, according to WaBetaInfo

Surprise. According to indications found within WhatsApp Beta for Android by WaBetaInfo, one of the most important novelties of recent times is on its way to WhatsApp: being able to edit a message after sending it.

Some messaging applications, such as Telegram, allow you to edit messages, although the truth is that it is not very common. Now, it is possible that WhatsApp allow us to edit messages in the futureto carry out the tests that the application is carrying out internally.

Where I said “I say” I say something else

When you send a message on WhatsApp, sent stays. You have just over an hour to delete the message for everyone, although there is a trace of the deletion and you cannot edit it. Thus, if you send something wrong the only thing you can do is delete it and send it again, adding more “noise” to the chat.

In the future this could be easier, since the application is working on the function of editing messages, as we can see in some screenshots of WaBetaInfo. In them we see that, effectively, in the context menu of a message (after making a long touch and clicking on ⋮) the menu is added Edit.

Editing WhatsApp messages it is not yet active and does not seem to be very advanced either, because on the second screen, where you should be able to edit the message, nothing appears at the moment. The normal thing would be that there we have a small text box to be able to modify the message and send it again.

Being so green, at the moment we don’t know much about her, including whether to visually indicate that the message has been edited or if there will be a maximum time to edit a message from its sending. The normal thing would be that the answer to both questions is yes, although we will have to wait to confirm it.

It’s not the first time that WhatsApp plays with the idea of ​​editing messages. The edit menu was first sighted in 2017, although as we know in the end it ended in nothing. We will have to wait to see if this time it is different.

Via | WaBetaInfo