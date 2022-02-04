WhatsApp will let you create ‘states’ with images taken from chats, how?

WhatsApp is reluctant to not value states as a fundamental part of its application. Remember that these contents are similar to Instagram stories, so once we publish them they only remain active for 24 hours, which is when the poor things go to a better life. So there is no need to take too much care with them, right? The fact is that these states are stored in a tab that you have in the lower left part of the application and far from wanting to end them, WhatsApp will continue to offer new ways to sting us so that we can use them. You already know that they only appear to people who have us in their contact list, unlike social networks where it is the followers who suffer from having to see our occurrences. New ways of sharing So things are, WABetAInfo’s colleagues have been the ones who have sounded the alarm about the appearance in the beta of WhatsApp for iOS of what seems to be a new way of adding multimedia content to the states without resorting to to camera or gallery. That third leg has to do with the huge number of things that come directly to the chats and groups in which we participate. According to this discovery, when this update reaches our mobiles, we can also choose to create a status with that photo or video that we received minutes before in one of the app’s conversations. Function that will avoid us, at first, from having to automatically activate the saving of what comes to the reel of the iPhone, since we can go directly with just two clicks to choose it within the WhatsApp states. As they explain from WABetAInfo itself, “it will be possible to load the contents within the status updates. Something similar is already possible when we select a photo from the Camera tab, but the new function extends this functionality by providing the same option when selecting or take a photo from a chat”. As we always warn, these updates are in the testing phase within the beta versions and, at the moment, they are still in development, so there is no clear calendar that can indicate when we will have this function operational on our iPhone. So it’s time to wait because as we always tell you, there is a queue of news waiting that is really scary. >