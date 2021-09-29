WhatsApp will let you create exceptions to the contacts that can see your ‘last time’

WhatsApp is not characterized by having a huge number of options to control our activity, although it does have one that can bring more problems than benefits. It is about what in English they call last seen and it is a kind of information that tells another person the time we were connected for the last time. Believe it or not, this function gives us more than one problem because if someone (too aware of the app) writes us at an hour and that last time it appears that it was much later, why don’t we read what they sent us? Are we angry with him and let him know that way? To avoid this type of mess, there is nothing better than blocking that information from certain people. But unfortunately, until now WhatsApp did not have a tool that allowed us to discriminate with such precision. Choose who cannot see your last time If a little less than three weeks ago we already told you that the iOS version would have a specific option to create exceptions to those contacts that we do not want to see our last connection in the application, now the news is that that same tool has been spotted in the Android betas, so WhatsApp will not leave out users with the Google operating system. As you can see from the screen that you have just above, not only will we be able to choose between all the users who write to us or none, but it will also be possible to mark only the contacts that we store on the smartphone and, here comes the news, the entire agenda Except for specific exceptions that we can point out by adding to a list those names that we do not want to know when was the last time we were connected. The good thing about this new tool is that it works between different versions of the same application. That is, if we activate this selective blocking from a more recent Android release than the one that the person we want to take to that blacklist has, it will work without there being the need for both of us to work with the same version of WhatsApp. Something that is not common to find when new features land on the platform. Be that as it may, at the moment these functions are within the beta versions, so we will have to wait a few more weeks so that we can have them operational in the official versions of the App Store and the Android Play Store. Do you find a tool with these characteristics useful? >