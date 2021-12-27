WhatsApp will launch a new community feature and more features of …

WABetainfo, the portal about WhatsApp and the new betas of the messaging app, has reported a new update that will include a community feature. This function had already been seen previously in November but until today you can have a look at what it will be officially.
WhatsApp does not stop including news, now it goes through the user communities
Something in which Telegram is stronger and has more time of experience, which are the large groups or communities of users called “Channels”, WhatsApp will start in a few weeks, now in beta. Administrators will have more control over their groups, one of the stellar functions is that they can group other groups easily.
Group chat is the foundation of the community, it remains a private place between users protected by end-to-end encryption. The design of a community is different from that of a group. So the community icons are squares with rounded edges.
The community will have a name and a description, then the administrator can link up to 10 groups in that community. You can see a new group of «Announcements» in which you can create a new group to post messages which can be automatically forwarded to groups already linked.