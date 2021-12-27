Apps

Tech News WhatsApp will launch a new community feature and more features of …

WABetainfo, the portal about WhatsApp and the new betas of the messaging app, has reported a new update that will include a community feature. This function had already been seen previously in November but until today you can have a look at what it will be officially. WhatsApp does not stop including news, now it goes through the user communities Something in which Telegram is stronger and has more time of experience, which are the large groups or communities of users called “Channels”, WhatsApp will start in a few weeks, now in beta. Administrators will have more control over their groups, one of the stellar functions is that they can group other groups easily. Group chat is the foundation of the community, it remains a private place between users protected by end-to-end encryption. The design of a community is different from that of a group. So the community icons are squares with rounded edges. The community will have a name and a description, then the administrator can link up to 10 groups in that community. You can see a new group of «Announcements» in which you can create a new group to post messages which can be automatically forwarded to groups already linked.

Renovated design for existing functions

The information of a contact in WhatsApp at this time has been renewed for all users. Not satisfied with this, it will be renewed with a search shortcut.

Along with this, a section called “Nearby companies” will be enabled. You can search for businesses near your location to get in touch without the need to access an internet search engine to find a phone number. We assume that this will be linking companies with WhatsApp Business enabled.

If you are one of the users that sends a lot of multimedia content, the same but to different recipients, you will be able to do so in a future update. No longer will you have to select one and a thousand times the content by separate shipment.

Go that WhatsApp wants to consolidate with its users and with functions that, although it is true already exist in the competition, they do not want their solid customer base to go to other platforms. How about? Tell us in the comments if you find these WhatsApp features interesting (or not).