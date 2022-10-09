WhatsApp will increase group limit to 1,024 participants

In times of fake news and uncontrolled sharing, one of the main points discussed in messaging apps is the number of participants that can be included in a group. If Telegram still allows you to gather 200,000 participants at once, WhatsApp is usually more restrained — but it seems to be about to increase its capacity.

As pointed out by the WABetaInfo portal, which highlights the news of the beta version of the app, or that may be about to arrive there, one of the new features of WhatsApp should soon be the expansion of the maximum number of participants in a group conversation, which goes from 512 to 1,024 participants.