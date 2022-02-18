Search here...
Whatsapp will include thumbnails when you share images and videos as a document

By: Brian Adam

When we share an image or a video on WhatsApp, it is compressed enough. Its resolution drops a lot, making it unusable for printing or uploading somewhere where image quality is needed (like youtube, for example).

That is the reason why many prefer to share multimedia content as if it were a document, since that way it is sent in its entirety, without being compressed, allowing the recipient to download the result with the same quality and size as in the source .

The problem is that when we do that, WhatsApp stops showing the thumbnail, so we don’t know the content until we download it and open it from the gallery, an additional effort that many of us are already used to, but that doesn’t stop being uncomfortable.

It seems that its days are numbered. The beta version has shown in its code that they are preparing an update so that the thumbnails are also displayed when the file is sent as a document, thus saving a lot of time for those interested in transferring the information.

They comment on it from WABetaInfo, a medium specialized in gossiping the code to know what is coming in the future. The feature is currently available in WhatsApp beta version 2.22.5.11 and should roll out to everyone in the coming weeks.

Whatsapp needs to greatly improve the organization of multimedia content on our mobiles. There are many users who complain about having gigabytes and gigabytes occupied by Whatsapp, being necessary to follow instructions like the ones we publish in To know how much space each conversation takes up in Whatsapp and clean up, or the advice we give from time to time in our account from Instagram.

One solution would be to have direct access to a very well-classified internal Whatsapp gallery with the option to easily delete the content, something that is more direct than the current function of managing space, which is very complicated for most users.

