WhatsApp will improve the interface used in groups, and we already know how

New and positive news comes from . The company is working on a new function that, for sure, helps a lot to many when it comes to knowing exactly what is happening in group chats (we mean when it comes to clearly knowing who has sent a message). We tell you what we are talking about and all the positive things it can mean. To date, in the , the messages are seen in a traditional way, which is not negative. But, until now, to recognize the person who has sent a text or multimedia content, you have to look at their name in the corresponding balloon… and this may not be very effective -especially if you do not have said person added to your contacts. Username-. And this is exactly what is going to change in WhatsApp. WhatsApp is working on this right now As it has become known, the idea that the company has is that in the messages that are sold in the groups -whether it is a new one or a response- you can see right next to the image that represents account. This is the one that each user puts and, therefore, it is usually quite identifying. This will allow you to know at a glance quite precisely who has shared something, without having to strain your eyes to read the name. The idea is very positive, but it is not exactly new. We say this because there is already a current form that is, at least, very similar. We refer to Apple iMessage or what is also present in Facebook Messenger or Instagram Direct. Therefore, what the company does is adapt to what the competition offers, rather than innovate. Of course, the step is positive and surely on more than one occasion this new option will be of great help in group chats. This feature is under development. This means that, right now, this feature is not available in the trial versions of WhatsApp (both for iOS and Android). Therefore, it is not something that is going to be an option for everyone in a short period of time. Of course, as the changes are not very deep and do not involve variations in the use of the application itself, it does not seem that the time it takes for the company to have everything ready is going to be especially long. In this way, before the end of this year it will surely be up and running. >