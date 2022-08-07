WhatsApp will improve security to log in from another device

Whatsapp works on a new system (Photo: file)

Now WhatsApp is working on a new update that will detect a login from a different and send the account owner a notification to accept or deny the login. Just as Google does with entering Gmail from computer or unregistered cell phone.

This is because for now the only time the messaging platform asks a user to verify his account is when he downloads and installs the application on a new cell phone, sending a message with a 6-digit code.

But in addition to this new security system, the developers of the platform -owned by Meta- have also been working for some time on incorporating a double code verification system, that is to say that when someone installs the application and registers on a new device, in addition to the already known 6-digit code, they will have to enter a new password that will be sent to them immediately.

Regarding the update to detect suspicious income, it has been the portal WABetaInfo once again the one who has revealed this information, according to them, if the system finds that an attempt is being made to open a session in an illegitimate manner, the creditor of the account will receive a message on his cell phone warning about it.

The news site related to WhatsApp reports that this new verification system is being tested in version 2.22.17.22 for Android, which is in the program Google Play Beta.

Likewise, they indicate that the notification or message will work as a popup that will appear when a user wants to open the WhatsApp account on a certain cell phone. In other words, and as already mentioned, it will be a system similar to the one that emails currently incorporate to notify when the inbox is entered from an unidentified computer.

It is still unknown if it will also detect income from WhatsApp web

According to the explorations made in the beta by the technology site, the pop-up window, in addition to warning about a suspicious entry, It will also inform the user of the cell phone model from which they are trying to enter and the time the action is taking place.

With this data, the owner of the account will be able to know if it is the other device from which he is trying to enter or if, on the contrary, it is an attempt to hack his WhatsApp, and thus he will be able to allow or deny access.

However, WABetaInfo has indicated that this new functionality is still in the development stage, so it is not available to beta testers and there is no clear date for its official release for all users, because it is not even known if one day it will be incorporated.

New WhatsApp trick: how to send messages backwards

Most users will look for tricks to change the appearance of their messages, such as sending words in bold, underlined or italicized, but having the ability to type headfirst will “blow their minds”, plus it is very simple to do and not unreliable apps need to be downloaded.

These are the instructions to follow to write backwards on WhatsApp

1. First, the user must open the WhatsApp application on their cell phone.

2. Next, any conversation or group will be opened.

3. As a third step, it will be necessary to enter the website fliptext.org. from the browser on the device.

4. While on the site, two text boxes will be displayed, in the one above the button that says “Flip Text”, you must type the message you want to send.

5. Once all the text has been entered, in the second box the user will find the head text.

6. The last step will only be to copy the text and send it to the desired contact.

