WhatsApp will help you free up space on your mobile with this option

Beyond the options that we find in the app to configure the way we use mobile storage, WhatsApp wants to implement extra help.

A new dynamic that will appear automatically when it detects that you have little storage space left on your mobile.

WhatsApp will help you free up space on your mobile when necessary

WhatsApp chats can quickly eat up the storage space of our mobile. Although there are several options that we can configure so that this is not a problem, WhatsApp wants to give users extra help with a new option.

At the moment, it is only an option that is being tested in the WhatsApp beta, but it already shows how it will work when it is implemented in the stable version. It is not an option that we have to activate in the app’s settings, but it appears automatically when it detects that we are running out of free space on the mobile.

When that happens, WhatsApp will show us an option that we can take into account when we run out of storage: temporary chats. Yes, it will suggest that you activate temporary chats so you don’t have problems on your mobile, and you can recover some space.

One detail to keep in mind is that temporary chats will not be automatically enabled when you run out of space, but this option will work as a suggestion. Just clicking on the WhatsApp message will direct us to the corresponding configuration to activate it, or we can simply ignore the suggestion.

Remember that temporary chats are deleted when the period established by the user is over, be it a few hours or several days. We can configure it in each chat, or establish that this criterion is applied with the new chats.

So you don’t need to turn on temporary messages for all chats, but it can be useful for those informal chats you don’t care about saving. At the moment, this dynamic can only be seen if we are under the beta program, so it will not be activated in your WhatsApp account yet.