WhatsApp will have new options to send documents in chat

The team is working on a new dynamic for sending .

As is the case with images, WhatsApp will allow us to add context when we send a document as well as correct the shipment if we make a mistake with the contact.

WhatsApp will allow to add title or comments in the sent documents

Unlike the photos or videos that we send through WhatsApp, the documents do not have the option to write a title or a description. So when we select them they go directly to our contact.

However, WhatsApp plans to change this so that documents have these in a future update. As mentioned in WABetaInfo, it will be possible to share a document with a title.

This could have several advantages. On the one hand, if we add a title or an additional comment, our contact will know what the document is about before opening it in their chat. And on the other hand, having the title of the document in the chat will help when we have to perform a search, since we can include those terms to find the document.

Another benefit of this new dynamic is that we will have a preview before sending it. That is, we can make sure that we are sending the corresponding document or that we have chosen the correct contact. If not, then we can cancel the sending of the document or change the contact.

At the moment, this new dynamic for documents is under development, so we will have to wait for it to go through the testing phases to see it in one of the stable versions of the WhatsApp app.

Remember that there are many WhatsApp features that are still under development, and many others are being tested in the beta versions of the app. For example, one of the most anticipated features is the one that will allow you to create and publish surveys in WhatsApp chats.