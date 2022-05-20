WhatsApp will have new filters that will make it easier for you to find those old chats

The WhatsApp team is working on a new filter system that will make it easier to search for chats from your mobile.

Beyond the options offered by the search engine, filtering by file type, WhatsApp will allow us to apply new criteria for the search.

New filter system to search through WhatsApp chats

We have already lost count of the tests and functions in development that WhatsApp currently has. We have already commented on the new dynamics so that no one knows if we leave a group, the preview of the links shared in chats, the new system to see status updates, among others.

And now a feature is added that will make it easier for us to find those chats that we have overlooked or that belong to a particular group or contact. As mentioned in WABetaInfo, WhatsApp would add a new menu with filters that will allow us to search for different types of chats.

A dynamic similar to that found in the UWP version of WhatsApp for Windows, which allows you to filter using different criteria, as you can see in the image:

You can filter chats by contacts, groups, unsaved contacts and unread chats. An interesting dynamic that would be added to the current search system that allows us to filter by type of file.

If you open the WahtsApp app and scroll to the search engine, you will see that it allows you to filter chats by photos, videos, links, GIFs, audio and documents. Once you choose the file type you are interested in, you add a keyword to your search and it will show you all the chats that fit that criteria.

The new dynamics proposed by WhatsApp directly allows you to search by type of chat, regardless of the content. At the moment, this is a feature in development, so we will have to wait to see if it is integrated into the WhatsApp app in one of the future updates.