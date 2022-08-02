WhatsApp will have its own official chat to announce news

- Advertisement -

will have in the application itself an chat that will allow the platform to make users aware of all the new features that are arriving, as well as features, tips and tricks.

The official WhatsApp chat will fulfill a function similar to that of the official Telegram channel

This chat will have a structure and operation that will undoubtedly it will be very familiar to Telegram users, instant messaging platform that has a channel that fulfills this same function and through which all the additions that come to the application are made known. Telegram is, not in vain, the main rival of WhatsApp.

Until now, all the news that WhatsApp has been incorporating was made known through its official blog or through its profiles on the different social networks where it maintains a presence, but from now on, this channel will also be added, which will allow you to know the news without the need to leave the application itself.

This official chat would also allow WhatsApp users the possibility of having access to information related to those of your personal data that the instant messaging platform has, in addition to knowing details about the security established in relation to the custody of the same.

This official chat will not be bidirectional, that is, users will not be able to respond to messages that arrive from WhatsApp and for greater security reinforcement they will be end-to-end encrypted messages Therefore, no third party could have access to the information contained therein. Finally, and in case the user does not want to receive messages from this chat, there is the possibility of blocking it.

At the moment the presence of this new official chat has been noticed in a beta version of the WhatsApp Android app update, specifically version 2.22.17.10, and it is to be hoped that it will soon be accessible to all users. It is also to be expected that this chat will also become available in future updates of the WhatsApp app for the iOS operating system, but for the moment the platform has not issued any official communication in this regard.