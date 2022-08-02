HomeTech NewsAppsWhatsApp will have its own official chat to announce news

WhatsApp will have its own official chat to announce news

Tech NewsApps

Published on

By Brian Adam
whatsapp.jpeg
whatsapp.jpeg
- Advertisement -

WhatsApp will have in the application itself an official chat that will allow the platform to make users aware of all the new features that are arriving, as well as features, tips and tricks.

The official WhatsApp chat will fulfill a function similar to that of the official Telegram channel

This chat will have a structure and operation that will undoubtedly it will be very familiar to Telegram users, instant messaging platform that has a channel that fulfills this same function and through which all the additions that come to the application are made known. Telegram is, not in vain, the main rival of WhatsApp.

Until now, all the news that WhatsApp has been incorporating was made known through its official blog or through its profiles on the different social networks where it maintains a presence, but from now on, this channel will also be added, which will allow you to know the news without the need to leave the application itself.

Employment trends in Marketing and Digital Content in 2021 according to LinkedIn

This official chat would also allow WhatsApp users the possibility of having access to information related to those of your personal data that the instant messaging platform has, in addition to knowing details about the security established in relation to the custody of the same.

This official chat will not be bidirectional, that is, users will not be able to respond to messages that arrive from WhatsApp and for greater security reinforcement they will be end-to-end encrypted messages Therefore, no third party could have access to the information contained therein. Finally, and in case the user does not want to receive messages from this chat, there is the possibility of blocking it.

At the moment the presence of this new official chat has been noticed in a beta version of the WhatsApp Android app update, specifically version 2.22.17.10, and it is to be hoped that it will soon be accessible to all users. It is also to be expected that this chat will also become available in future updates of the WhatsApp app for the iOS operating system, but for the moment the platform has not issued any official communication in this regard.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Developers

Wacken Open Air 2022: Free live stream from Telekom

Entertainment

A perverse mind that destroyed thousands of victims is the protagonist of the new Netflix documentary

He was the self-proclaimed “king of revenge porn” and his website destroyed the lives...
Apps

Spotify: Add play buttons and shuffle mode

Over the past month, music streaming platform Spotify has been making quite a few...
Tech News

They manage to upload an Intel Core i9-13900K to 6.1 GHz, beats the Threadripper 2990X

We continue to see leaked performance tests of the Intel Core i9-13900K that use,...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.