WhatsApp will have its own avatars, where can they be used?

While works to improve everything that has to do with groups and additional options, such as surveys, the company does not stop thinking about new possibilities for the application. One has to do with the use of , and everything indicates that this possibility will not take long to be present in the app we are talking about. Data has been known that clearly indicates that work on this has already begun, and that, therefore, the steps of its parent company (Meta) will be followed, which has this type of content as one of its great references for the future. . Yes, we are referring to the Metaverse. An example of what we say is that avatars are already present in developments such as Facebook and Instagram. And, from what you see, you want to close the circle. What are avatars? Well, basically they are three-dimensional creations that aim to represent users in the online world. In this way, you can choose one that is faithful to the way you look or that has nothing to do with it, and always with the aim of being identified in the online world (and, as we have indicated, in everything that has to do with with the Metaverse). Therefore, there is no news regarding its function upon arrival at WhatsApp. One of the things that is quite surprising in the data that has been published is that it is indicated that the company has been working on the inclusion of avatars in the application since March. But, to date, no data had been found to indicate that code and options have begun to be inserted in this regard. And now has been that moment, so everything indicates that its implementation is already advanced and the tests will begin shortly. Specifically, and as can be seen in the previous image, where the first data confirming the use of these three-dimensional representations has been seen, it is when making a video call. Obviously, the button in question is not functional in the trial version of WhatsApp, but it makes it abundantly clear that the arrival is imminent. Use of these contents in WhatsApp Well apart from video calls, which is already an attractive possibility, everything indicates that these creations can also be used as stickers in chats. In this way, you will have personalized and unique content when expressing yourself with these images. Besides, it is very possible that there will be some surprises in store in this regard among the new functions that are expected to arrive shortly in the application -such as for group moderators-. With a specific editing section, so that the user can make changes if they wish to have a new look online, everything indicates that avatars on WhatsApp will be a reality before the end of the year. Obviously, at first it will be used in the test version for iOS and Android, to later reach the stable version. That is, the company’s usual way of working. >