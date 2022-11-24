WhatsApp will have an official chat within the app to tell you the news

There are many pending developments that will arrive in the coming months to the WhatsApp app. And many others that are still being tested in the beta versions of the application on the different platforms.

And one of the updates that we hope will be implemented shortly has to do with a dynamic that we have already seen in Telegram, and that makes it easier for users to find out all the news of the app. We tell you what it is about.

WhatsApp will have an official chat to share news and advice

One of the options that we find in Telegram, and that has not yet been implemented in WhatsApp, is that it has an official chat to automatically report all the updates that the app receives, as well as other important information.

This makes it easy for you to find out if there is any pending update in the application or to know what are the new features that are coming with the new version. And soon, that same dynamic will also be coming to WhatsApp.

As mentioned in WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will have an official chat within the application as a communication tool. Through this chat you will report app updates, news, tips, tricks, among other content.

And of course, it will not be possible to consult in the chat, since it will only be informative, so it will only be read. As with any chat within WhatsApp, we can silence or block it if we are not interested in receiving this type of information.

Apparently, this new option will be available both in WhatsApp mobile apps and in the desktop version for Windows. At the moment, this is a feature in development that hasn’t even reached beta testers yet.

So we will have to wait for it to pass its different phases to see this official WhatsApp chat in the stable version of the application.