WhatsApp will have a new option to configure temporary messages

WhatsApp is working on a new option that will improve the dynamics of temporary messages.

An option that will save us time and that will allow us to activate the messages that self-destruct in all chats, without complicating ourselves too much.

New option to manage temporary messages

WhatsApp allows us to configure temporary messages in two ways. We can go through the app settings and activate “Temporary messages” so that this configuration is applied with the new chats.

Or if we want the freedom to enable self-destructing messages only in the chats we care about, then we have to manually adjust this setting. To do this, you just have to open the chat, touch the menu with the three dots and click on “Temporary messages” to configure the duration.

And in the future, WhatsApp will add a new option, as mentioned in WABetaInfo. As you can see in the screenshots shared by that medium, WhatsApp will add a new screen to manage temporary messages.

And within this new section a new option is added: adjustment for your current chats. As the description reads “new messages will disappear from the chats you select”. So just by choosing this option, WhatsApp will show you all the chats you have in your account, and thus you can select those in which you will activate temporary messages.

This will save you from having to go through existing chats one by one by turning on the “Temporary Messages” setting. At the moment, this option is not in the stable version of the app, it is only found in the latest WhatsApp beta, although it remains hidden.

So we will have to wait for this option to pass its testing phase so that the WhatsApp team considers moving it to the stable version of the app.