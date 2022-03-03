MobileAndroidTech News

WhatsApp will have a new dynamic to record voice messages

By: Brian Adam

WhatsApp is testing a new dynamic for voice messages. A function that will save you some headaches and will allow you to record an audio at different times.

At the moment, this new option is in the beta version for Android but it will be implemented in the stable version soon. We tell you what it is.

New feature to record WhatsApp voice messages

WhatsApp on Android is testing a new dynamic for voice messages, which gives the possibility to pause the recording and continue it at another time. So if you’re recording a message and have to take care of another task, you can pause it and resume it a few minutes later.

As seen in the screenshots shared by WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp replaces the button to stop the audio with the option to pause it. When we perform that action, we will see that the icon of a microphone is displayed.

A simple and practical dynamic that will save you from having to discard an audio message because an unforeseen event arose, you were interrupted by the barking of the dog or the screaming of the neighbor. You will be able to pause and resume the audio at any time, and when you are ready then you can send it.

And a bonus that is added to this dynamic is that you will be able to listen to what you have recorded audio every time you pause the message. So you can verify that it was recorded correctly before continuing the audio.

At the moment, this dynamic is only available to users who participate in the WhatsApp for Android beta program. But if you are not part of this group, do not worry, since WhatsApp could implement this new option for audio messages in the coming weeks.

This is one of the many functions that we expect WhatsApp to implement in 2022, as we told you about in a previous article.

