WhatsApp will give you up to two days to delete messages for everyone, according to WaBetaInfo

If you regret a message you have sent on WhatsApp, you have time limited to remove for all. As of today it is exactly 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds. According to research from WaBetaInfo, the limit could increase dramatically, to just over two days.

It is not the first time that we have heard of changes in the maximum time to delete a WhatsApp message: rumors that this limit would be eliminated were followed by a possible increase to one week. The last number is exactly 2 days and 12 hours.

60 hours to delete your message

It seems like yesterday, but the possibility of deleting messages for everyone (for you and for the recipient) has been in WhatsApp since 2017. Initially, you only had 7 minutes from when you sent a message to delete it, although later the time limit was increased to 68 minutes and 16 seconds, a figure that is still valid today but could change. After that time, you can only delete the message for yourself.

According to WaBetaInfo, the latest beta version of the application is testing a new maximum limit when it comes to deleting a message, and much more generous than the previous one. you would have 2 days and 12 hours at most to use the function delete for allthe one by which the message is deleted both for you and for the other person.

When deleting a message for everyone, the message disappears but it is indicated in the chat that The message was deleted, so that the deletion is evident. In addition, it is necessary to remember that even if you delete a message, it may be recorded in notifications or by using special applications.

It is not the first time that WhatsApp internally modifies the maximum time to delete messages for everyone, although for now the changes have not reached users, beyond the increase at the time that is still in force today. Only time will tell if WhatsApp ends up extending the maximum time these two days, a much larger figure than the current one, if it will stay the same or if it will be something totally different.

Via | WaBetaInfo