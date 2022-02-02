WhatsApp will give you more time to delete messages

WhatsApp is developing a new option that will extend the time limit we have to “delete messages for everyone”.

So if one hour and eight minutes is not enough for you, you will be interested in learning about this new dynamic that WhatsApp is planning.

New limit to delete WhatsApp messages

When we send a message, we have a limited time if we want to “delete the message for everyone”. Exactly one hour, eight minutes and 16 seconds. So once that time passes you will only see the options to delete the message only in your chat, locally.

But this dynamic is about to change, as mentioned in WABetaInfo. The WhatsApp team is preparing a new time limit. And the new time limit would be 2 days and 12 hours. More than enough if we regret a message and do not want it to appear anywhere, be it an individual or group chat.

Of course, this does not ensure that our contact has not taken a screenshot or used another means to avoid losing the conversation. But knowing that you have much more than an hour to repent or delete private conversations can help.

At the moment, it is a development feature, so you will not find this new option in any of the versions of the WhatsApp app. But if it manages to pass all the development and testing phases, we may see it in one of the future WhatsApp updates in 2022.

Remember that there are many pending WhatsApp functions. There are some functions designed to give more control over the privacy of users’ accounts, and others that enhance some of the most popular features.

So we have to wait to see when WhatsApp will let us try the new dynamic to “delete messages for everyone” from the app.