WhatsApp will give you a few seconds to regret deleting a message

Many apps give you a few seconds to regret after deleting something, although this is not the case with WhatsApp. The erased, erased stays. This is about to change in a future update of the application, as WaBetaInfo has been able to verify.

WhatsApp is testing a bar with which you can undelete a message for a few seconds, useful if you’ve done it by mistake or thought better of it. In principle, it will be available only for the messages that you have deleted for yourself, and not those that you have deleted for everyone.

Come back to life, message deleted

When you go to delete a message you just sent on WhatsApp, you have two options: remove for yourself or remove for everyone. If you want to delete it for everyone and you mistakenly choose to delete it for yourself, bad news: the message disappears from your WhatsApp forever and there is nothing you can do. That is, it will be impossible for you to remove it for everyone.

A simple solution that WhatsApp is already testing is the same solution that we have seen in many other apps: a snack bar or bottom bar where you have a few seconds to undo the deletion. The function is being tested internally but is not yet accessible to WhatsApp users, even if they have the beta version.

They tell us in WaBetaInfo that this Control + Z to delete messages will be available just for the messages we delete for ourselves. They will therefore be very useful in cases where we wanted to delete a message for everyone and we delete it for ourselves. If we realize it in time, we can recover it and then choose the appropriate option.

As we mentioned before, the function is being tested internally and at the moment it is impossible to know when will it end up reaching users and if it will end up arriving. The logical thing, taking into account that this type of function is almost standard, is that it does end up reaching everyone at some point.

