WhatsApp will give us the option to report messages from other users, what for?

Practically all that we have been in this year, the monothem around WhatsApp has been the suspicion that Facebook is tempted to read our messages, whatever the mood: for simple reasons of moderation to prevent certain conflicts or in response to a need to companies and businesses that, through their Business account, want to offer support to their customers. So any indication that someone might be loitering to gossip about what we say in the chats is treated by the community as a warning that they should just grab their things and go somewhere else. And the function that we bring you today, and that it seems that they are developing in WhatsApp, does not help much to that digital tranquility to which we all aspire. Report messages, the latest in the app From WABetaInfo they have reported in the last hours that a new function has just appeared in WhatsApp chats that joins the traditional copy and paste of selected text. As you can see in the screens that you have just below, a new alternative appears, which is “Report” (to report, to report) and that, surely, will serve to alert a kind of moderator with permission to read what we send him . This new control seeks to report potential criminal practices to those responsible for the application to avoid fraud or any other type of crime, but above all, to locate and detect potential abuses and hateful practices committed against users of the platform. That is to say, that basically, the objective is to protect the user, although at the cost of sharing texts and content that are exclusively private and should not leave that area. Facebook has already warned in the past of its efforts to try to curb practices that do not help to maintain a good environment within its apps. Something that they came to define as a determined fight to “prevent the worst abuse on the Internet” … and WhatsApp is the next stop in that little Crusade that those of Mark Zuckerberg have marked. This function will be available for all types of chats, both individual conversations, as groups and, also, in those communication channels with companies through WhatsApp Business. Of course, although it is already circulating in the beta, we will see how long it takes to officially land and if there is no body in Europe that is taken for granted and has something to add.