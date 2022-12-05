WhatsApp will finally give more use to the username, and it is a success

Surely, on more than one occasion, especially in groups WhatsApp, you have seen a lot of messages that you do not know who belongs to, since what is seen in large is the phone number that sends it. If you don’t have it in your contacts, there’s practically nothing to do. And this is something that will change in no time.

Is there any chance to get a clearer idea of ​​who the number belongs to, since next to it you can see the Username of the application (but very small). This has not generally been paid much attention, because WhatsApp itself does the same because this data -which is indicated when creating an account on the platform- has not been used for many things… Contrary to what happens in services like Telegram, with the most positive results, it must be said. Well, it seems that this data is going to have a greater weight from now on.

What WhatsApp prepares with usernames

As has been seen in the latest test version of the messaging application we are talking about, there is a change This may seem minor, but it is quite significant: the information that is seen in a message that is not in contact with has changed. Now, the username appears large, while the phone number appears in small. And this is a success, since the first can be quite indicative of the person in question.







WABetaInfo

A modification that seems simple in what has to do with the development of the WhatsApp application, and that should be present in the apps for a long time. The truth is that it is a success and, now that the Communities are going to extend -at least that’s the idea of ​​the company- constantly seeing phone numbers that we don’t know who they belong to, is not exactly the most efficient.

Solutions for the abusive use of data

It is a small detail that is added to the test version of Android -the same one in which the name change is-. An option has been added that allows the use of the temporary chats as a way of not taking up a lot of storage space on the devices where you have the WhatsApp application. These are erased after a certain amount of time has passed, which deletes the data. If this is not especially important for the future, it is an excellent option. And, therefore, a good decision made by the company that is currently owned by Meta.