WhatsApp will enable an official chat to share exclusive news from the application

WhatsAppthe instant messaging born in 2009, is developing a new communication channel with whom you plan announce updatesamong other curiosities, to the more than two billion users it has worldwide.

It is an official chat integrated within the application. Although it is still under development, it is expected to initially be released within the next update for Androidwhich is being designed through the Google Play Beta Program.

Despite the fact that the information has not been officially released by WhatsApp through its blog, whose space is where the platform announces its most recent improvements, various media specialized in technology such as WABetainfo have already advanced the scoop of the digital messaging giant.

The new function will be integrated in version 2.22.17.10 of the application and will be called whatsappchat. And it is that previously the ways to find out about the news of the Facebook subsidiary (now Goal) were through their social networks, as well as through the official blog on their website. For this reason, with this space WhatsApp will maintain a more direct communication with its users.

What are the WhatsApp improvements

Among the features that the most recent update of the Beta version for Android will have, the application is expected to provide a direct communication channel in which you can announce new updates and features within the application that the third quarter of 2021 added more than 4.5 million downloads only in the American continent, according to the portal ThirteenBits.

However, despite the fact that the function is still under development by the company’s laboratories, it is expected that with the update users will be able to receive targeted ads without leaving the appso that each person stays abreast of their improvement.

For its part, through the direct official channel tricks and tips will be shared to get the most out of the app, where around 100 billion messages are sent daily.

However, for those users who do not wish to receive the information through the Chat of WhatsApp, you can choose the option to disable itas well as to activate it again.

Due to the fact that the function is still in a state of development, the date on which the Beta version of this update would go live, which will be available in the virtual store of the Android operating system, is unknown.

On the other hand, the messaging application originally created by Jan Kuum is also working on another update related to the reactions within the messages; This has already been released for some users of the Beta version for Android.

With this improvement reactions to messages can be seen in a preview without the need to enter the chat, because these can be viewed as if it were a new message. This function, which is still under development, cannot be disabled, even if the settings of the “reaction notifications” within the WhatsApp settings.

Meanwhile, the last update tested and released to all computers was officially announced on May 19, which consisted of a series of improvements for WhatsApp Business as the implementation of a new API in the cloud.

