WhatsApp will deliver a list of people who have left a group

Cell phone with the logo. (photo: iProfessional)

WhatsApp seems to have found a way for users who want to leave the to do so silently. But in turn, the participants and administrators of the same will know that they have gone.

This time, the appas revealed by the Wabetainfo portal, will allow you to check which members have participated in that group chat. It will do so through a new option that will appear on the information page included in the chat.

A list to know who was part of a group on WhatsApp

Currently, the ability to see who is in a group is available in beta version for whatsapp for iOS Y Androidbut will likely have a final version in the next few weeks.

It is also complemented by new group functionality, including the ability to leave the chat silently. That means no notices will appear in the chat.

For example, you may find the ability to view who has been in a group on the WhatsApp group information page, right in the participants section. There, a new button will appear called ‘View previous participants’. Tapping will reveal a list of contacts who joined this conversation but left.

deliver-a-list-of- -who-have-left.webp.webp" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> New WhatsApp feature. (photo: WABetaInfo) deliver-a-list-of- -who-have-left.webp.webp" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

The aforementioned portal, yes, ensures that on the list Only contacts who have left the group within 60 days will appear. After this time, the user will no longer appear in the list. This option is also available to all members of that WhatsApp group, not just the administrator.

Otherwise, only admins can see who has left the group thanks to a notification that will appear between chats.

WhatsApp is working on other features that could come soon

WhatsApp is also working on new features that extend beyond groups and, like the ability to see who has left a group chat, which could reach all users in the coming weeks.

One of these new features is the ability to edit messages that have already been sent. Therefore, this will allow you to cCorrect typos, typos, or reformat the message so that, for example, it is not misunderstood. It is also complemented by the possibility of deleting sent messages, an option that is already available.

Edit WhatsApp messages. (photo: WABetaInfo)

whatsapp too is working in ‘Private Mode’which will prevent other contacts know that the user is online at that moment.

It’s worth remembering that the application now shows if the user is online, even if you haven’t added that person to your contact list.

2 tricks to get the most out of WhatsApp

– Send photos that disappear after being viewed

Many times, you want to send photos for friends or family to see, but not keep them in your gallery. Very similar to the way you use this function in InstagramWhatsApp users can also send a single-use photo easily.

To use this function, you just have to:

– Follow the same steps as always to send any image until you select the one you want to send.

– Just before doing this last step, press the icon of a circle around a ‘1’.

In this way, the tool will be activated and that image can only be viewed once.

WhatsApp tricks. (photo: Frikipandi)

– Send an email with a whole chat

If it is necessary that a conversation is not lost, either by decision of one of the users or another reason, it can be sent by email.

To do this, just go to Setting (iPhones) either Settings (Androids) > Conversations > Export conversations (for Android, you probably need to tap ‘Conversation history’ first).

Then choose the one they wish to send.

A pop-up window will appear to choose if you want only the text or also photos, audios and videos. Choose what you want and finally decide how to send that information.