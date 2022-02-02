WhatsApp will change the time limit for deleting messages again, do you know how much?

The trailer of news that WhatsApp has been testing in beta versions is loaded to the brim. If we were to list one by one all the functions that we have yet to test in the final versions, we would have several days to fill the website with articles, so it is already time for Facebook to launch them one after the other. . And the deletions of messages will also undergo changes. The first, the introduction of a new figure in the chats that is the moderator and that is an evolution of the current administrators, since it will have the ability to delete messages written by any of the participants in that group. As you can see in the capture that you have a little below. Shorter deletion periods This figure of the moderator will not be the only one since with it comes another one that has to do with the maximum period of time that the administrator can go back to remove messages that have been written in the chat. In the beta versions, that period was set at one week, seven days that seem to have become an eternity in the opinion of WhatsApp developers. The novelty that arrives today and that WABetaInfo colleagues have revealed is that the moderators of these groups will be able to continue deleting messages but with a new maximum, shorter than the initial one week. That limit that they can reach by removing messages from the conversation is now set at two and a half days, that is, 60 hours. And what is the reason for this snip in the message deletion timeframe? Well, the theory they handle from WABetaInfo itself is that “it is very unlikely that [alguien] If you want to delete a very old message”. It is true that conversations are today, here and now, and that many times what happened a week ago is so far removed from the last text, image or video shared that it sounds useless to try to modify it. Or perhaps Do you dive through the groups looking at what was said a week ago, or two, or a month? Be that as it may, once these maximum deadlines for deleting messages have already changed in the beta versions, we can expect that from now to your launch will be substantially modified again, as WhatsApp considers whether two and a half days are many, or few, and expand or reduce it again. We have to wait to see how it turns out definitively. >