WhatsApp will be more resistant to attacks to prevent account theft

The amount of information that is handled in WhatsApp is very large, both in the personal and professional spheres. Therefore, working to increase security in the application and in the itself is always positive. Well, this seems to be what the company owned by Meta is doing. To date, one of the great advances that exists in this app is being able to use the two-step access check. This greatly limits hackers’ ability to take over any user’s account. But it’s not impossible. And this is where you want to make WhatsApp strong with the work you are doing. And, this is really positive, since there are not a few who share data such as personal images or document numbers. What is WhatsApp working on Well, the screen that has been published shows a question that the user receives in which it is indicated that they are trying to move an account from the usual terminal to another. And this is vital because if the two-step security has failed, hackers can take the information without anyone knowing. But, with the new feature, this will no longer be the case. An excellent possibility that increases security exponentially, since the activity can be denied. Obviously, the scare that someone can get if they receive a message like the one we indicate is tricky, but this is better than being surprised one day that someone has your account data -and, in addition, has kidnapped it-. By the way, a couple of good details regarding the function in which it works is that among the information provided it is possible to see the terminal that requests the action and the time. This, luckily, can even be used to take legal action. Other possible uses Well, this new functionality can be the end of the SMS confirmation when a new device is installed and you want to activate an account on it that is already in operation. In addition, it is not ruled out that the new option that WhatsApp will offer shortly, such as the use of the same account on several devices, could use this confirmation method so that everything is completely secure. At the moment, the only information we have regarding this security increase is the image that we have shared, since the functionality is not yet integrated even in the trial versions of WhatsApp. But, knowing how the company works, this will surely happen soon. The truth is that this type of protection is always well received and, furthermore, if they are so efficient, it only remains to congratulate the developers. >