WhatsApp will allow you to use the same account on two smartphones

Multi-device support was, for a long time, the most demanded function of WhatsApp by its users but nevertheless, Meta took it rather calmly. It was not until the middle of last year that the multi-device support beta began without the need for the smartphone to be connected, and in November of last year when, finally (although with some problems), the function began to be rolled out to all WhatsApp users. .

Since then, the service allows you to use the same account on up to four devices, including the phone associated with the account. However, there is a peculiar limitation in this regard, and that is that none of the three additional devices can be a second smartphone. Probably because the account is linked to a phone number, trying to configure it simultaneously on a second device and use it interchangeably between the two is something that is not yet possible.

But yes, that one still has a reason to be, since we can read in WABetaInfo that the company has decided to do away with that limitation, so it is already working to allow the same account to be used on a second smartphone, in addition to the one that fulfills the role of main device. This information was found in the code of the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android, although we can understand that it will also reach iOS.

As with all other devices, WhatsApp will automatically mirror the content between both phones, so that the history is always fully up to date on both. although on the first use of the second smartphone, the operation of dumping all the history, especially if its size is large, can take a while. Thus, it is best to configure the account and let the device download the history before starting to use that instance of WhatsApp.

This function, as indicated above, has been detected in a beta, specifically in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.15.13, but this does not mean that users of that version already have this function. At the moment it is in the app code, but it is not active. Thus, at the moment it is difficult to know how long this function will take to reach WhatsApp users. However, knowing that they are working on it is, in itself, good news for all those people who use two phones but do not want to have two WhatsApp accounts.