WhatsApp will allow you to use one account on multiple phones

WhatsApp already has an update of its application very advanced that will allow use the same account on two different mobile phonessomething that will be especially useful for those who alternate the use of two devices, one for personal use and the other for work.

The same WhatsApp account could be used on up to four mobiles at the same time

It would be called “Companion mode» and it would already be in beta phase. In fact, it is being tested among a small group of users capable of using their WhatsApp account. on up to four different mobiles at the same time with multi-device mode.

It is an evolution of the Companion Mode that already allows WhatsApp to be installed on Android tablets, as well as the version that allows its installation for computers, with which the same WhatsApp account that is active on the mobile phone can be accessed from these devices. .

This new function would be present in the beta version 2.22.24.18 available for Android, which has only been made available to a small group of users to verify its operation before, where appropriate, it is officially presented. This limited distribution means that even regular beta testers do not have access to it, unless it has been provided to them from the platform itself.

To start this specific “Companion Mode” for smartphones, the user will have the configuration menu available from the icon, the three dots that appear at the top right of the screen on Android devices (it is not yet available for iOS). This new option allows via a QR code, link three other mobile phones (at most).

The advantage of being able to use the same WhatsApp account on different mobile phones is that all the messages sent and received will always be available on all of them, as well as the files (images, videos, voice recordings, documents…) that have also been received. by this messaging app.