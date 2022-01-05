WhatsApp will allow you to search for nearby stores and businesses

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The orientation of WhatsApp towards an electronic commerce application, in addition to being the main instant messaging tool in the world, with more than 2,000 million users, is clear.

WhatsApp will become a directory of shops and businesses

Its integration with the Facebook and Instagram stores, as well as the functionalities for small businesses that WhatsApp Business provides, means that it is being configured as a fundamental customer service weapon, but also as a promoter of sales, both direct and indirect.

In this sense, the company will launch in 2022 a new function that will revolutionize the way it interacts with potential customers and that will possibly change the marketing strategies of small and large companies. WhatsApp is preparing a function that allow users to search establishments, stores and businesses in the vicinity of where they are, with the possibility of starting a conversation with those businesses (as long as they use WhatsApp Business).

The tool would turn WhatsApp into a business directory in the purest style of the traditional Yellow Pages, but with the possibility of starting a conversation, visiting the WhatsApp Business profile or directly accessing the website, in addition to being able to make direct purchases from through the Facebook and Instagram stores.

The new functionality is practically developed. In fact, WhatsApp was already testing it in Sao Paulo (Brazil) a couple of months ago. The tool that will be launched soon is an extension of that business directory that it tested in Brazil, but with more options.

The new section will be called “Businesses Nearby” (something like “Nearby Businesses”) and by accessing it the user will be able to select the category they want (for example, bars, restaurants, veterinary clinics, etc.) and will obtain the search results according to established criteria.

In those search results, the contact options for each company will also be included. What is not clear is whether WhatsApp could charge those businesses in the future for appearing better positioned in search results, as happens, for example, in Google.

