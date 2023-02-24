WhatsApp will allow you to report inappropriate status updates

At the moment the option has popped up only for some beta users , therefore it could be part of a limited number test in view of a future release. How will it present itself? These screens offer us a look at the brand new report menu.

News arriving on WhatsApp starting from the beta channel, which this time have been identified on the recent version 23.4.0.74 released for iOS as part of the TestFlight Beta program. Compared to other novelties under development which we will discuss at the end of the article, in this case a minor change is taking place and lies in the possibility of report status updates that violate the terms of service .

The function will allow you to report users who publish inappropriate or offensive content in their stories, but also to block its vision using the “mute” key. The operation will be quite simple and, as the graphics suggest, just touch the three dots at the top right and choose the “Report” option from the menu. At that point, a screen will open where you can confirm the report and choose whether to completely block or eliminate the offending contact.

It is not yet known when and if it will be released for all users, furthermore the tests currently concern only the iOS version. WhatsApp is also working on other innovations and some of these are particularly important. Above all, the possibility of modifying messages already sent, but not least the possibility of sharing images in “almost” original quality. These are features under development that have long been awaited by the large community of users who have relied on this messaging service for years, and which should finally become a reality in the coming months.