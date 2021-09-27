Little by little the team behind the development of WhatsApp is implementing improvements to increase the possibilities offered by one of the most popular instant messaging services. And it seems that the most anticipated function is just around the corner. While it is true that WhatsApp has a multi-device mode, it has some limitations. Of course, you can use the app on your mobile phone or through a web page using the browser. But very soon you will be able to register a second mobile device with the same account. Or this is what emerges from the latest information published by the WaBetaInfo colleagues, experts in obtaining information related to future WhatsApp launches, so we can give total veracity to the information. WhatsApp will significantly improve its multi-device mode Until now, you could use the app both on the web and in the browser simultaneously. And, how could it be otherwise in a service of these characteristics, both devices are linked so that we can see all the messages that have been sent to us, or that we have sent, in real time. Now, and always according to what they have published from WaBetaInfo, it seems that very soon we will have a new function that allows you to use WhatsApp on up to three devices independent of your mobile phone. So far everything normal, but if you take into account that now you can link a second smartphone, things change a lot. In this way, by being able to register a second mobile device in WhatsApp, its multi-device mode becomes much more useful and effective. And it is that finally the most demanded function will arrive: to be able to use two mobiles indistinctly with the same account. This new version of the multi-device mode in WhatsApp is in the testing phase within the iPhone, although it will reach all devices sooner rather than later. From the tests they have carried out, we see that an iPad user will be able to use WhatsApp directly through the app and without having to resort to the web browser version. Keep in mind that, from the looks of it, this new WhatsApp feature is still very green. At the moment it is being tested in the Apple operating system, so we will have to wait a bit before this new function arrives. Most likely, the new WhatsApp multi-device mode to be able to use two mobiles with the same account will be available before the end of the year. >