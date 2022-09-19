HomeTech NewsAppsWhatsApp will allow you to recover messages deleted by mistake

WhatsApp will allow you to recover messages deleted by mistake

WhatsApp has allowed for several years to delete messages in chats, although it always leaves a “trace” and shows a sign that warns that the user has deleted a message. However, what the most used instant messaging application in the world -with more than 2,000 million users- still does not allow is to undo the deletion of a message.

WhatsApp will allow you to undo the deletion of a message for a few seconds

For example, if you make a mistake when deleting a message, until now you will have to write it again, since there is no way to recover it. However, now we know that WhatsApp is working to change this situation and that you can easily undo the deletion of a message.

This has been announced by WABetaInfo after analyzing the source code of the beta version of WhatsApp, where it has discovered that the deletion of a message sent to the trash of the instant messaging application can be undone.

It is now possible to silence the Google Assistant with a simple “stop”

The messaging app will allow you to recover messages deleted by mistake for a few seconds. An “undo” message will appear and you can press for a certain limited period of time – which is not known exactly how long it would be – in order to recover the deleted message. Possibly it would be only a few seconds, but enough to undo the deletion of the message by mistake.

It should be noted that this is a functionality that WhatsApp is currently testing in its beta version for iOS and the official launch date has not been confirmed for it to be available to all users of the application.

However, it is more than possible in the coming weeks the functionality will be incorporated so that it can be used by the 2,000 million users that WhatsApp has all over the world. Everything will depend on the results obtained in the tests that are currently being carried out.

