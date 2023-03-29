WhatsApp will allow you to modify the descriptions of photos that are forwarded

WhatsApp is launching a new function that allows users to make modifications during forwarding of content within the application for cell phones that work with the operating system Android and are part of Program beta testing of the platform.

Currently, with the current global version of the application messaging, people who want to forward messages with pictures at your contacts They do it together with the descriptions or messages linked to them with the possibility of modifying them, something that would be close to changing with the new update from the beta testing version of WhatsApp.

According to the website of WABetaInfo the application is rolling out this new feature that would be aimed at enabling the possibility of generating a new description in the images to be redirected to new conversations within the application.

“The files and descriptions now they are sent together. You can remove the description before you send it” is the message that appears to users of the application before generating the forwarding of the message to another user in which a description of text or a message bound. Instead of sending automatically, users will see a preview of the picture what do you want Resend in addition to the possibility of editing or deleting the text message that was written just below the image sent.

This new feature that is being rolled out in the beta version of the application of messages is also included in the case of forwarding videos, gifs and documents, which can be involved within the set of contacts to which a message is forwarded. message. The information displayed by the Web page it also ensures that the application wants users to be aware of this possibility and that this is the function of the message displayed on the screen. platform.

The descriptions included within the attached messages media files they will also have the possibility of being modified in case the main user decides, although for this they must first be part of the beta testing program of the platform, which will only be available to users who have a device of Android.

Quick blocking of contacts in future WhatsApp updates

Another of the functions that would be preparing his arrival at the devices that use the Android operating system is the possibility of blocking contacts with two touches and simultaneous. The platform would also be working on the launch of the beta version of another feature that would include the option of “block contact” within the quick actions that can be generated as part of the interaction with the chats of a user’s contacts.

Currently if a person wishes to block any of their contacts the only option you have to do so is to enter the profile of the person and find the button correspondent. However, with this new way of interacting with this content, people can be blocked without having to carry out this action, in addition to being able to make several blocks by selecting several conversations at the same time.

once a Contact is blocked in this way, users may have the ability to choose whether the conversation stays within your chat WhatsApp or if you want to delete it. Debugging conversations also requires the Quick Selection of the chat windows and the trashcan-shaped button that appears at the top of the screen when a conversation is selected.

At the moment it has not been confirmed if the appearance of this button blocking in the options menu chat will mean the elimination of the block button within the details of each of the contacts, so you will have to wait for the phase of beta testing for more information on how this new feature is being developed for WhatsApp.