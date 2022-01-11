WhatsApp will allow you to listen to voice messages when you are in another chat …

New features keep coming to WhatsApp. In the last beta seen by WABetaInfo, a function has been seen that will complement the experience in terms of receiving voice messages. Hasn’t it happened to you that you can’t change chat while listening to a voice message? The Meta app is already working on it.

Listening to voice messages and being in other chats will be a reality on WhatsApp

It is a function that can be basic if you come from Telegram but it will be something new in WhatsApp. The beta version 22.1.72 lets you test this function but as long as you are part of the beta testers of the app. It is known that WhatsApp was already working on other functions since October and voice functions were already in development.

Some of the changes that we can already see from the last updates is the appearance in the sending of voice notes. It will continue to be renewed and even more so with this change in terms of the player. According to this WABetaInfo screenshot, there will be a pause button on the left and an X to conclude on the right. You will be able to see the name and profile photo of the person who is playing your message.

A feature that won’t reach everyone right away

On the other hand, there is something that will not be to the liking of many. This voice message player will not be available to everyone. Also, there is no likely release date for all users. Generally, the implemented changes do not take that long to arrive, although the new features that represent good changes are the ones that take the longest.