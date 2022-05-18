WhatsApp will allow you to leave the groups without anyone knowing

The WhatsApp team is working on a new feature that will make life easier for more than one user.

It has to do with the dreaded act of leaving a group and everyone noticing. Yes, the WhatsApp app could bring a silent way to leave a group.

WhatsApp is developing a new dynamic for groups

If you don’t dare to leave a WhatsApp group for fear of the automatic message “XX left the group” that is published in the chat, you will be interested in knowing the next dynamic that the app could launch. As shown in WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing the possibility of leaving a group silently.

At the moment, it is a dynamic in development, but we can see some details of its operation in the screenshots shared by WABetaInfo. For example, when we press the option to leave the group, we will find a message that reminds us that only we and the group administrator will know about this action.

While our escape from a group will not go unnoticed, as the administrator will be notified, at least it will not be announced in the foreground in the chat for all members. So it will be an interesting solution to leave those groups that we are no longer interested in and we do not want to go through the message “left the group”.

On the other hand, if it is a small group and most of them have become administrators, you will have no choice but to gather courage and leave once and for all. This new dynamic for groups is still under development, so you won’t even find it in the beta versions of WhatsApp.

We will have to wait for future releases or new updates in the beta to see if its performance is as promising as shown in the screenshot.