WhatsApp will allow you to leave a group without anyone knowing

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is working on the development of a new functionality that will allow users to leave a group without them knowing the other people who are part of it.

WhatsApp develops a function highly requested by users and that until now could not be completed without resorting to picaresque

Until now, when a user leaves a group, a message appears indicating that the phone number (or the name of that person, if we have it added to our phone book) has left the group.

This alerts the maximum 256 members that a group can have that that person has left, which can throw them off the conversation and, above all, means that they find out something that perhaps the person who left did not want. Who wants the other parents to know that they are leaving the school group?

If you wanted to leave without anyone knowing, you had to resort to picaresque, as we explained in this article on how to leave a WhatsApp group without anyone knowing. However, it seems that soon it will not be necessary, since WhatsApp will incorporate this functionality.

This can be verified in the latest beta version of the application, where code has been found that will use this functionality when it is officially released. WhatsApp has not confirmed that it is being developed nor has it provided a launch date, but since its development is already advanced, presumably it will not be long in coming for the more than 2,000 million users that WhatsApp has around the world.

As can be known, analyzing the code of the beta version, as published by WABtainfo, this new feature will allow users to sneak out of the group and that only the administrators of the group are notified.

When a person leaves the group, a message appears on their screen that says, “Only you and the group admins will be notified that you have left the group.”

.