HomeTech NewsAppsWhatsApp will allow you to hide that you are online: this is...

WhatsApp will allow you to hide that you are online: this is the new option that will soon arrive on your Android

Tech NewsApps

Published on

By Brian Adam
whatsapp online
whatsapp will allow you to hide that you are online:
- Advertisement -

In the near future we will no longer have to juggle not to appear online on WhatsApp, and as it was leaked through the iOS version at the beginning of this month of July, the popular messaging client is implementing the much-desired option Of privacy.

With the latest WhatsApp privacy options we can decide which contacts can see our personal information or last connection time, so the only thing missing was decide who can see when we’re onlinesomething that we already know is on the way with the latest WhatsApp beta.

Twitter sets a date for the launch of Twitter Spaces for everyone

So you can decide which contacts can see you online

WhatsApp Beta for android It already hides this new feature between its lines of code, but it is not activated yet. This new privacy option is disabled, but from WABetaInfo they have managed to activate it to show us what will this new option be like.

[mb_related_posts2]

whatsapp online

This new option will be found in Settings > Account > Privacy. There the option “Time of last time” will become “Time of last time and online”, where when entering its settings we will see the new section “Who can see when I am online”, showing two options: Everyone or Same as Last Time. time.

Therefore, either we show that we are online for all contacts or only for the contacts that we want them to be able to see when the last time we were online, which makes perfect sense.

This new privacy option is expected to start arriving through the WhatsApp beta in a few weeks, although it will probably only be available to a small selection of users. This feature could take months to reach all users.

Do you have a Dual SIM mobile? With these tricks you can get the most out of it

Via | WABetaInfo

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Protection of the Constitution: China could become the number one cyber threat in the long term

Facebook

Facebook launches new tabs: Feeds and Home for greater account control

Facebook debuted the new Feeds feature where you can find the latest publications and...
Apps

Free apps and games for a limited time, In Search of the Lost App: DMD Clone, Every Day Spirit and more

A new weekend and we start with our compilation of free apps and games...
Gaming

Assassin’s Creed Infinity could take place in Japan (among other places)

Assassin's Creed Infinitythe future installment of the well-known Ubisoft saga that rides between adventure,...

More like this

Reviews

The day a mid-range processor from MediaTek put the best of Qualcomm on the ropes

For years MediaTek has been in the shadow of Qualcomm. Less...
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Tech News

WhatsApp and the reason why you can’t open the links your friends send you

Do you use WhatsApp for various things? So you should be attentive...

© 2021 voonze.com.