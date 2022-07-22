WhatsApp will allow you to hide that you are online: this is the new option that will soon arrive on your Android

In the near future we will no longer have to juggle not to appear on WhatsApp, and as it was leaked through the iOS version at the beginning of this month of July, the popular messaging client is implementing the much-desired option Of privacy.

With the latest WhatsApp privacy options we can decide which contacts can see our personal information or last connection time, so the only thing missing was decide who can see when we’re onlinesomething that we already know is on the way with the latest WhatsApp beta.

So you can decide which contacts can see you online

WhatsApp Beta for It already s this new feature between its lines of code, but it is not activated yet. This new privacy option is disabled, but from WABetaInfo they have managed to activate it to show us what will this new option be like.

This new option will be found in Settings > Account > Privacy. There the option “Time of last time” will become “Time of last time and online”, where when entering its settings we will see the new section “Who can see when I am online”, showing two options: Everyone or Same as Last Time. time.

Therefore, either we show that we are online for all contacts or only for the contacts that we want them to be able to see when the last time we were online, which makes perfect sense.

This new privacy option is expected to start arriving through the WhatsApp beta in a few weeks, although it will probably only be available to a small selection of users. This feature could take months to reach all users.

Via | WABetaInfo