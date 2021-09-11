WhatsApp will allow you to hide from people you don’t trust

WhatsApp is working on a curious functionality that will allow us improve our privacy before strangers or people we distrust. The application is working on new functionalities that improve the user experience, such as being able to use it without depending on the mobile, but the new functionality will be oriented to the security .

The last connection time it is a very sensitive data that can allow strangers know what time we are or are not pending on the mobile, or between what hours we sleep and get up. There are many ways to automate these checks, and WhatsApp, aware of this, has already introduced functionalities to limit this behavior.

Last connection time hidden to specific contacts

To date, it was possible to choose between three options to hide the last connection time. We could choose for everyone to see it, for only your contacts to see it, or for no one to see it. The contacts option was the safest, since that way our acquaintances could see us, but not strangers that we did not have added.

However, WhatsApp has decided to add a fourth option, where we can now hide connection time for specific contacts. This function was something that we found in modified applications such as WhatsApp Plus, but the company has realized that, if they implement all its functions, there will be no incentives to use modified versions. Thus, we do not play a ban, and all the messages we send are encrypted and safe, since, with WhatsApp Plus, for example, there is no encryption.

Although only the option of the last connection time appears in the image, this privacy setting It also applies to the photo and to the description that we have about ourselves. If you deactivate this option for a specific contact, you will not be able to see that information about him either. In short, it is ideal to avoid being spied on WhatsApp.

Reactions to messages: another new feature

The feature is currently under development, and will be coming to the app soon. Another function whose image has already been filtered are the reactions to messages, which will help to reduce the amount of responses that are made regarding a message in the groups. The reactions will work in a similar way to those of Facebook, appearing in this case in the lower right part of each message.

As we can see, the application is more and more complete. The possibility of hide from certain contacts It was already available in the past in applications such as Telegram, which allowed adding users or entire groups to know both the last connection time and if we are online. The reactions to the messages is something that we find in Slack or Discord, but Telegram for example does not have it yet. Because apps are often copied from one another, it wouldn’t be uncommon for functionality to eventually arrive.