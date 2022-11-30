WhatsApp will allow you to give context to forwarded messages

WhatsApp wants to give you a little help when you forward messages with multimedia content.

Whether you send an image, a GIF or a video, WhatsApp will allow you to keep the attached text to give context to your contact.

WhatsApp will improve the forwarding of messages with multimedia content

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp has already started rolling out its new feature so that users can “send a message to themselves.” A practical dynamic that saves us from having to resort to complicated tricks to save notes, reminders or links that we want to review later.

But it is not the only improvement that is coming to WhatsApp. As mentioned in WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp team is also working on a new dynamic for the messages that we forward in chats. Specifically, those messages that contain an image, video or GIF.

When we forward multimedia content, the comment, or the attached text, that is usually included in these messages is not preserved. While this isn’t a huge problem, it doesn’t give context to the person receiving it, so we have to manually include the text or explain it to our contact.

WhatsApp wants to improve this dynamic by keeping the message attached to the multimedia content so that it works as a title. On the other hand, if you want to forward the content, but keep the comments private, you can do so with a simple action.

- Advertisement -

You just have to click on the X before choosing the contact to forward the multimedia content and that’s it. Only the image or video will be sent, without any type of text, as is the case up to now. An improvement that will only work when you forward a multimedia content individually, be it an image, video or GIF.

At the moment, this dynamic is being tested in the beta version of WhatsApp, so we will have to wait for it to pass the different test phases so that we can see it working in the stable version.