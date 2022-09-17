WhatsApp will allow you to create and publish polls in chats

A few months ago we learned that the WhatsApp team was developing a survey feature for groups. And now it could finally start testing itself in the app.

A function that will first arrive in one of its beta versions, and that could be implemented shortly in one of the future updates of the stable version.

WhatsApp will posting surveys in

If we want to carry out a survey within the WhatsApp groups, we have to resort to external apps, since it does not have this function within its configuration. However, WhatsApp will soon fix this issue.

WhatsApp is already testing the surveys although it is not yet functional in the application. However, we can see some details in the screenshots shared by WABetaInfo.

This new function is added in the menu of the multimedia options of the chats. So when you want to add a poll to your chat, just tap on the Attachments icon to find this option.

Once you choose “ ”, WhatsApp will allow you to the quiz. First, you will have to write the question or the slogan in the header, and then all the options that you will give the rest of the group to choose as an answer.

It doesn’t matter if you mess up the order you type the options in, as you can easily move them to a new location, just by dragging and dropping. Once you finish configuring the survey you can publish it so that your friends, family or the rest of the group can participate.

There are still some details to define about this new WhatsApp feature. For example, how will it allow establishing the duration of the survey or how the results obtained will be displayed. So we will have to wait to see if WhatsApp finally opens the function in one of its beta versions.