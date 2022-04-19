WhatsApp will allow you to choose who to hide the last connection time

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

WhatsApp, the most used instant messaging app in the world, with more than 2,000 million users, is testing a new tool to improve their privacy.

WhatsApp will allow its users to create a list with those contacts from whom they want to hide their last connection time

This feature, still in beta, will allow to hide the last connection time to the selected contacts by the user. This new tool is being developed for both iOS and Android, and is expected to be open source soon. It is also working on an option that will allow you to hide your profile picture.

The option to show the last time you were connected to WhatsApp currently has three functions. The user can choose between seeing the last connection time of their contacts, who will also be able to see the last time that person connected. In this way, contacts can know if the message they have sent has been seen and left unanswered. The second option that WhatsApp gives is that of hide last connection time to all contactson condition of giving up seeing the last connection time of these.

By last, you can choose because only saved contacts can see the last connection time, and that this information is not available to unregistered contacts.

This new option that WhatsApp is working on will allow select which contacts you want to show the information to about the last connection time, and to whom you want to hide this data.

The new tool under development has been discovered by WABetaInfo, a page that analyzes the source code of WhatsApp to be aware of the innovations it is working on. This update will include, when released, in addition to the options already mentioned, a fourth that says “My contacts except…”. At that point, the user will be able to create a list with those contacts to whom they do not want to show their last connection time.

