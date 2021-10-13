WhatsApp will allow you to choose what data is saved in the backup

WhatsApp does not go through its best moments of popularity and reputation, either due to falls as notorious as the last one, which took WhatsApp ahead, but also Facebook and Instagram; by the new conditions of the service that many refuse to accept and which Facebook, it seems, cannot force; but above all because of the company that runs everything, Facebook, and its increasingly deteriorated image.

However, it moves. Or rather, nobody moves it, because the masses continue to prefer and use WhatsApp as if there were no tomorrow and Facebook takes advantage of it for the worse, although not everything does it wrong. In fact, there are things that it does well and end-to-end encryption, even when you have to trust that it is as it is told by a company that has the lie as its flag, is one of them.

The known problem of WhatsApp end-to-end encryption is in the backups that many users save in Google Drive, for later, when they change their mobile or in an eventuality, to be able to restore the data and continue as if nothing had happened. However, having end-to-end encryption is of little use if backups are kept flat, as they have been before.

Well, although the novelty that many are waiting for regarding this issue is end-to-end encryption in backups, the company prepares others with which to complement it, such as the possibility of choosing what data is backed up because according to comments, Google Drive could be about to change a capital option.

New backups | Image: WABetaInfo

The rumor has it that Google Drive will stop offering unlimited storage to save WhatsApp backups, an option that for now is maintained and that depending on the user can represent a significant peak in the consumption of storage in the Google cloud, which would reduce the 2 GB space per user. The rest, at the expense of the current space of the service.

That is why WhatsApp will implement preferences to manage what data is included in the application’s backup copies: images, audios, videos, documents, other types of files … The user will be in charge of deciding which data they are interested in keeping and which ones no, as shown in the image above.

Two interesting questions left by this issue would be, if it ends up being produced, that everything seems to indicate that this will be the case: