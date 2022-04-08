Tech NewsCommunication

WhatsApp will allow you to choose other emojis in the reactions

By: Brian Adam

When the reactions function has not yet reached all WhatsApp users, being for a few weeks in the hands of a few beta-testers of the application, the popular messaging platform, owned by Meta Platforms, is already working on improve it, as they have just shared today from WABetaInfo.

It is, in practice, a closer look at how Facebook Messenger reactions work. Initially, WhatsApp’s built-in reactions offer users a closed list of six emoji options: I like it, I love it, I’m amused, I’m amazed, I’m sad, and I pray/beg.

The improvement consists of inclusion of a “+” button in which users will have to press to obtain the complete list of emojis and choose the option that best suits them at all times. As we say, it is something that has already been happening in Facebook Messenger, also owned by Meta Platforms.

Greater similarity to the reactions feature in Facebook Messenger

At the moment, access to the complete list is not available, for when the improvement is still in the development phase, not being functional at the moment until the arrival of a future update of the beta version that does allow access to the complete list of emojis.

In any case, the eligible emojis do not have animations, being very far from what other messaging applications offer, and especially in Telegram.

And it is that in the case of WhatsApp, the news arrives in a trickle, perhaps because it starts from a privileged position, with a share of 2,000 million users worldwide, so they will not see the need to invest greater efforts in improving the application at a faster rate.

In any case, it will be a matter of waiting for the improved version of WhatsApp reactions to appear in a future update of its beta version until it leads to its official arrival in a stable version.

In this regard, it should not take long since it is a function that, over time, has become a standard in messaging applications, available for a long time even in much lesser known messaging options, or even in platforms of communication for companies.

Image credit: WABetaInfo

Brian Adam
