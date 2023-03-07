WhatsApp will allow you to block calls from strangers

The WhatsApp team is still working on new features that could appear in the stable version of the app in the near future. We’ve already seen exciting changes during 2022, and there are a number of features that we expect to be implemented during 2023.

So we will have many new features that will improve the experience provided by the app. In the meantime, we’ll tell you what new feature is already in testing, which will save you a few headaches.

A new function to block strangers in WhatsApp

The WhatsApp app has many features dedicated to privacy. However, it still has a lot to improve so that users don’t have to deal with strangers. For example, if we are part of a group or a community, any of the members could call us without the app preventing them from doing so.

While we appreciate calls from our family, friends, or certain contacts, the rest are spam calls. There is no setting within the WhatsApp app that allows us to block this unwanted interaction. However, it might be fixed in a future update.

As mentioned in WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a function that will allow us to silence calls from strangers. An option that will be part of the app’s configuration, and that we can activate or deactivate whenever we want, without getting too complicated.

When we carry out this option, WhatsApp will silence or block the call from strangers, but they will be shown in notifications and in the call list. So you will know that I am calling a certain number, but it will not bother you since WhatsApp will block it automatically.

That way, you won’t have to deal with strangers and scammers taking advantage of this loophole in the WhatsApp app. At the moment, it is a function under development, so we will have to wait for it to pass the different testing phases to see it in the stable version of the app.